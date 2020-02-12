Michael Kors Heads West for Fall 2020

Looks from the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Michael Kors is not one to do things in half measures — whether that's bringing out Barry Manilow to perform at a Studio 54-themed fashion show or putting literal stars and stripes in a patriotic collection.

So when it was revealed, when walking into the venue, that Kors had transformed the American Stock Exchange with raw wood planks, a big stage and barn-sized windows, one could only assume that the designer would be heading West for Fall 2020. That translated into clothes quite literally, from flat equestrian boots to range-ready capes in plaids and burnt oranges. Oversized knits layered over pleated lurex skirts — this is Kors, after all, so one must have a bit of luxury in the mix — and buttery-soft leather was used as both accent and full-on fabrication. The themes of the daywear should also translate quite nicely into his lower-priced range, Michael Michael Kors, which will be great for his core customer base.

But there was also something for the A-list clientele who wear Michael Kors Collection on the red carpet, like longtime fan Blake Lively; indeed, some of the looks wouldn't have been out of place on her character in the underrated "A Simple Favor." There was a beautifully cut equestrian suit and pleated, sequined dresses with leather belting closures at the waist and neck.

Oh, and that stage? It was set up for Orville Peck, the country artist known best for wearing face-concealing masks of fringe. Let it never be said that Kors doesn't know how to entertain.

See the complete Michael Kors Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

69 Gallery 69 Images

