Fashionista's 10 Favorite Collections From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

From another masterful showing from Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta to unexpected collaborations from Emilio Pucci and MSMG.
Looks from Salvatore Ferragamo's Fall 2020 collection.

"Quiet" isn't a word often used to describe fashion week — but out of the four major cities on the circuit, Milan isn't always the newsiest. The schedule is stacked with industry mainstays, which showgoers have grown to expect. (Versace will bring bold prints; Prada, understated elegance; Dolce & Gabbana, craftsmanship and embellishment.) But the arrivals of Alessandro Michele at Gucci and Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta have upped the ante — particularly on the "It" item front — making Milan one of the most highly-anticipated stops on the calendar. 

The Fall 2020 shows made more headlines than usual: This season ushered in some unexpected collaborations, such as Emilio Pucci x Koché, MSGM x Dario Argento. More designers responded to confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy. And the week closed with a major announcement from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

As the final leg fashion month starts in Paris, take look back at Fashionista's favorite Fall 2020 collections from Milan Fashion Week, below.

Bottega Veneta

Emilio Pucci

Fendi

Gucci

Jil Sander

Marco de Vincenzo

MSGM

Prada

Salvatore Ferragamo

Tod's

