7 Standout Fall 2020 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Tod's, Act No. 1, Bottega Veneta, Boss and Sportmax. Photos: Imaxtree

If there are any key takeaways from the Fall 2020 runways in Milan, it's that we're due for a Renaissance revival in fashion. Designers suggest we should invest in a ruffled collar and do our best to not get lost in layers of tulle. Those opposed to this particular type of opulence can pick up a fringed getup or sport some burnt orange or butter-colored leather come September — as those, too, emerged as major trends for the season.

As proceedings in Paris are already underway, we'll make this one short: Here's a cheat sheet to the seven Fall 2020 trends that came out on top during Milan Fashion Week.

Next-Level Fringe

There's the suede fringe that trims the back yoke of a vintage moto jacket — and then there's the Fringe with a capital "F" that we saw on the runways in Milan. It's not so much a playful detail as it is an outfit-making statement. Jil Sander showed head-to-toe silk fringe, while Bottega Veneta offered a stringy knit variety along with leather bags with extra-long tassels.

Confection Dressing

From layers of ruffles and tulle to literal dessert-inspired ensembles, Italian brands had flouncy, confection-like dressing on their minds for Fall 2020. Moschino deserves a shoutout for the sweetest, Marie Antoinette-approved offerings, as does Gucci with its panier skirts that resembled frosted-cake tiers.

Burnt Orange

A less blinding shade of orange dominated the Fall 2020 runways in Milan. Some of our terra cotta favorites include cool corduroy pants courtesy of Tod's and an ultra high-waisted Salvatore Ferragamo trouser.

Ruffled Collars

Ruffled collars proved to be a popular neck embellishment among the Italians this season. Though more Renaissance than circus, they made for a dramatic and playful addition to standard suits.

Lilac

A carryover color from spring, lilac received an autumnal stamp of approval from Boss, Prada and Alberta Ferretti.

Stick of Butter Style

In addition to dressing like a freshly baked treat, designers in Milan also seem to have been inspired by a key baking ingredient: butter. The yellowish cream color cropped up in Bottega Veneta's winter lineup and in Sportmax's latest range.

Puffy Statement Sleeves

Big sleeves were OOO in New York, but they were back and puffier than ever in Milan. Brands like Fendi, Max Mara and Annakiki filled their Fall 2020 collections with the conversation-starting armwear.

