Showgoers Modeled Their Best Blue Jeans on Day 1 of Milan Fashion Week

These denim looks are anything but basic.

On the street at Milan Fashion Week 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (3), Imaxtree (2)

We officially touched down in Milan on Wednesday, which means that we've hit the halfway mark of fashion month.

Day one in the Italian fashion capital brought a riveting Fall 2020 collection debut from Gucci, along with a number of interesting denim looks. From cute patchwork mini skirts to flared cutoffs, showgoers made the most out of the sunny winter day by wearing their favorite blue jeans.

There weren't as many Canadian tuxedo sightings as there were at New York Fashion Week: Men's, but the street style crowd in Milan did experiment with some denim-on-denim ensembles: One person wore a cropped, loose-fitting jean jacket over a boiler suit and another paired baggy jeans with an orange faux fur-embellished denim jacket in a lighter wash. Cool, vintage-looking jeans worn with leather jackets were also spotted on repeat.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day one of Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below.

