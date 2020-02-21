Everyone Wore Heels in Highlighter Hues on Day 2 of Milan Fashion Week

On the street at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (2), Imaxtree (3)

Neon footwear is ideal for those looking to turn heads in a sea of grey suits and butter-colored clothing. This is precisely why a slew of showgoers wore their brightest stilettos and highlighter-hued platforms to attend Max Mara and Prada on day two of Milan Fashion Week.

From an electric-blue heeled sandal to an acid-green pointed-toe pump, many of the shoes were so blinding that it really didn't matter what was going on with the rest of the outfit. But if you look beyond the raver-approved footwear, there were some covetable blazers and monochrome moments, as well as cheery prints and happy plaids. We even spotted a number of cool utilitarian shorts suits that make for the perfect transitional ensemble as spring begins to arrive in the Italian city.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day two of Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below.

And in case you missed it, you can see all our favorite looks from day one of Milan Fashion Week here, too.

