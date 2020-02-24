Striped Button-Downs Were a Street Style Staple Over the Weekend at Milan Fashion Week

On the street at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Imaxtree

The street-style crowd has been pulling out all of the sartorial stops this Milan Fashion Week. We've seen cool denim looks, heels in highlighter hues... Though, over the weekend, showgoers focused less on bold statements and more on classic shirting — especially striped button-downs.

A wardrobe basic, the button-down shirt is synonymous with a preppy aesthetic. But when worn solo or paired with short skirts and casual pants, the top no longer evokes order — and we spotted these less tame iterations all over Milan.There were oversized versions worn with no bottoms and a thick belt, more fitted tops tucked neatly into jeans or printed flares and relaxed-fit styles used as a layering piece over a simple white T-shirt.

Here's hoping the fashion pack will provide more inspiration on how to wear the closet standby as they flock to Paris. Check out all our favorite street style looks from the weekend at Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below.

