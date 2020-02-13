Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Appearance on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Two of American fashion's biggest names got a Miley Cyrus moment this season. The single Malibu resident kicked off the Fall 2020 season with a prime front row seat at Tom Ford's buzzy Los Angeles show last Friday, and closed out NYFW by walking the chaotic, theatrical Marc Jacobs show Wednesday night.

The surprise moment, which some attendees might have even missed as there was a full dance performance going on alongside the runway, was reminiscent of Jacobs's past celebrity pal moments, like the Fall 2016 show, during which Lady Gaga stealthly joined the models on the runway. And for Spring 2016, fellow musician Beth Ditto hit the catwalk. Cyrus's last runway appearance took place at Jeremy Scott's Spring 2015 show, for which she collaborated with the designer.

Cyrus looked very much herself on the runway, wearing a black bra top and trousers while nonchalantly holding a zebra-print jacket with a (leather) gloved hand. Could this mean another Marc Jacobs campaign is in Cyrus's future (she posed for David Sims in Spring 2014), or is this just another example of Jacobs celebrating his love of music and performance on the runway with a favorite collaborator? We'll have to wait and see.

