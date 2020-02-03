Must Read: New Report Highlights Culture of Misogyny and Harassment at Victoria's Secret, the Story Behind J.Lo's Super Bowl Wardrobe

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

New report highlights culture of misogyny and harassment at Victoria's Secret

L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, has come under fire after a recent investigation by the New York Times revealed a widespread culture of bullying and harassment of employees and models. Ed Razek, who until recently was one of the top executives at Victoria's Secret, has been the subject of numerous inappropriate conduct complaints. {New York Times}

The story behind J.Lo's Versace Super Bowl wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez is known for giving show-stopping performances — and last night’s Super Bowl was no exception. Her epic wardrobe was courtesy of Versace. Her long-time stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, were tasked with cramming multiple outfit changes into one five and a half minute set. They told Vogue how they made it happen. {Vogue}

How the direct-to-consumer model will have a lasting impact on fashion

The direct-to-consumer movement, popularized by brands like Glossier and Everlane, has had a swift — and lasting — impact on fashion. Big brands like Prada, Levi’s and Coach have begun to pivot to direct sales and cut ties with third-party retailers. {Vogue Business}

Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 eyewear campaign

Chanel has announced its superstar lineup for its Spring 2020 eyewear campaign: Angèle, Isabelle Adjani, Margaret Qualley, Sébastien Tellier and Pharrell Williams. All of the artists featured will wear a pair of sunglasses from the collection that highlight their originality and style. {Fashionista inbox}

Moncler taps J.W. Anderson for Genius collection

Moncler Genius has announced its 2020 lineup of designer collaborators, and will be welcoming Northern Irish designer J.W. Anderson to its roster. Plus, it revealed an exciting expansion of the project’s framework by collaborating with Rimowa and MATE.BIKE, a Danish electric bicycle start-up. {Fashionista inbox}

