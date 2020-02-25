MOCIUN Is Hiring A Fine Jewelry Sales Specialist In Williamsburg, New York
At our Williamsburg flagship location, Mociun is striving to create a new type of luxury experience. Focused on offering unique and one of a kind jewelry and exceptional customer experiences in a casual and inspiring environment. To aid us in this mission, we're seeking a talented Fine Jewelry Sales Specialist to join our team.
The successful applicant will be passionate about jewelry, art and design and be excited by the prospect of working with magnificent diamonds, gemstones and Mociun jewelry. They will also be a ‘people person’ who loves getting to know our interesting clients and gets a buzz from helping them find the perfect piece.
Key job duties include:
Clienteling:
- Create a welcoming environment, greet each client, making oneself available to chat, answer questions and hang out
- Build a rapport and establish long term relationships with our clients
- Following up after a sale to ensure the client loves their purchase, keeping track of important dates (birthdays, anniversaries, etc.) and sending out personalized emails/texts when new pieces are available
Sales:
- Create plans and strategies to work towards sales goals
- Provide analysis and reporting to the Store Manager on how sales are tracking, client feedback, and in store merchandise assortment
- Ensure proper care is taken for all sales, paperwork, receipts and invoices
- Assist with shipping requests as needed; provide quotes upon request and ship goods
Administration:
- Process returns, repairs and special orders, set up new skews in the data system
- Participate in regular stock takes, counting inventory and reporting any discrepancies
- Sending End of Day emails and Store Orders
- Follow all safety and loss prevention systems and processes
Housekeeping & Merchandising:
- Maintain the store to luxury standard, including:
- Preparing the store for opening in the morning and packing up the store at the end of day
- Maintain the store throughout the day - ensuring that the displays are appealing, free of dust or dirt and replacing any sold merchandise.
Ideal candidates are:
- Passionate and seasoned sales people with a minimum of 5 years experience in a senior sales role, and 2-3 years of selling fine jewelry
- Experienced in managing and reporting on sales budgets of $1M+
- Experienced in luxury sales, working with high value merchandise and VIP clients
- Exposed to and knowledgeable of diamonds, gemstones and jewelry production times lines and processes. GIA certs. are strongly preferred
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and Excel. Analytical skills are a requirement
- Experienced in Shopify strongly preferred
- Excellent at listening - must have stellar communication skills
This position is based out of our retail store located at 683 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn. This role will report directly to the Store Manager.
Please send a resume, and 3 inspiration photos with short descriptions about why you selected them to Jobs@mociun.com
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time
Experience:
- Fine Jewelry Sales: 2-3 years (Required)
Additional Compensation:
- Commission
- Store Discounts
Work Location:
- One location
Benefits:
- Health insurance
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Retirement plan
- Paid time off
- Flexible schedule
- Parental leave
- Professional development assistance
- Tuition reimbursement
Hours per week:
- 20-29
- 30-39
Benefits:
- Store Discount
- Retirement Plan
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Paid Time Off
- Paid Sick Time
- Opportunity for Advancement
- Professional Development Assistance
- Life Insurance
- Disability Leave
- Tuition Reimbursement
Paid Training:
- Yes
Management:
- Store Manager
- Assistant Manager
Typical start time:
- 10AM
Typical end time:
- 7PM
Schedule:
- Weekends required