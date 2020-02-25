MOCIUN Is Hiring A Fine Jewelry Sales Specialist In Williamsburg, New York

At our Williamsburg flagship location, Mociun is striving to create a new type of luxury experience. Focused on offering unique and one of a kind jewelry and exceptional customer experiences in a casual and inspiring environment.

Mociun

At our Williamsburg flagship location, Mociun is striving to create a new type of luxury experience. Focused on offering unique and one of a kind jewelry and exceptional customer experiences in a casual and inspiring environment. To aid us in this mission, we're seeking a talented Fine Jewelry Sales Specialist to join our team.

The successful applicant will be passionate about jewelry, art and design and be excited by the prospect of working with magnificent diamonds, gemstones and Mociun jewelry. They will also be a ‘people person’ who loves getting to know our interesting clients and gets a buzz from helping them find the perfect piece.

Key job duties include:

Clienteling:

Create a welcoming environment, greet each client, making oneself available to chat, answer questions and hang out

Build a rapport and establish long term relationships with our clients

Following up after a sale to ensure the client loves their purchase, keeping track of important dates (birthdays, anniversaries, etc.) and sending out personalized emails/texts when new pieces are available

Sales:

Create plans and strategies to work towards sales goals

Provide analysis and reporting to the Store Manager on how sales are tracking, client feedback, and in store merchandise assortment

Ensure proper care is taken for all sales, paperwork, receipts and invoices

Assist with shipping requests as needed; provide quotes upon request and ship goods

Administration:

Process returns, repairs and special orders, set up new skews in the data system

Participate in regular stock takes, counting inventory and reporting any discrepancies

Sending End of Day emails and Store Orders

Follow all safety and loss prevention systems and processes

Housekeeping & Merchandising:

Maintain the store to luxury standard, including:

Preparing the store for opening in the morning and packing up the store at the end of day

Maintain the store throughout the day - ensuring that the displays are appealing, free of dust or dirt and replacing any sold merchandise.

Ideal candidates are:

Passionate and seasoned sales people with a minimum of 5 years experience in a senior sales role, and 2-3 years of selling fine jewelry

Experienced in managing and reporting on sales budgets of $1M+

Experienced in luxury sales, working with high value merchandise and VIP clients

Exposed to and knowledgeable of diamonds, gemstones and jewelry production times lines and processes. GIA certs. are strongly preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office and Excel. Analytical skills are a requirement

Experienced in Shopify strongly preferred

Excellent at listening - must have stellar communication skills

This position is based out of our retail store located at 683 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn. This role will report directly to the Store Manager.

Please send a resume, and 3 inspiration photos with short descriptions about why you selected them to Jobs@mociun.com

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Experience:

Fine Jewelry Sales: 2-3 years (Required)

Additional Compensation:

Commission

Store Discounts

Work Location:

One location

Benefits:

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Retirement plan

Paid time off

Flexible schedule

Parental leave

Professional development assistance

Tuition reimbursement

Hours per week:

20-29

30-39

Paid Training:

Yes

Management:

Store Manager

Assistant Manager

Typical start time:

10AM

Typical end time:

7PM

