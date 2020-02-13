Must Read: Inside the New Esquire, the Rise of the Brow Lift

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Inside the new Esquire

Michael Sebastian was named editor-in-chief of Esquire last summer, and has made it his quest to revamp the men's magazine for the modern reader, including those who favors streetwear over suits. The Hearst-owned title is undergoing an overhaul with plans to focus on the brand's literary roots and basing issues around themes instead of seasons. "This is a magazine for adults, by adults," Sebastian told Business of Fashion. "Let's be honest and talk to them [readers] in a very honest way and write about topics that are edgy." {Business of Fashion}

The rise of the brow lift

More and more young people are forgoing invasive surgeries and opting instead for the Botox brow lift. In an age where people are numb to the idea of injecting chemicals into their face and body, a Botox brow lift, which takes less than a minute to perform and is relatively inexpensive, is a no brainer. Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner are all rumored to have had brow lifts, and the procedure's rise to popularity is just another byproduct of Instagram culture. {Vox}

IMG's parent company announces new fellowship

Endeavor, IMG's parent company, announced the Endeavor Impact Fellowship, a program offering 42 entry-level and internship positions across the Endeavor network (including within IMG Models) to individuals interested in fashion, entertainment or sports, and "a passion for improving these industries and communities they serve." Says Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor, "It's our hope that this program will serve as a catalyst for new perspectives and lasting impact in our businesses and our industries more broadly." {Fashionista Inbox}

Them reveals first cover series of 2020

Them, Condé Nast's LGBTQ publication, has announced its first cover portfolio of 2020. Showcasing exciting new artists and performers who are changing the future of entertainment and passionate about causes, the portfolio features Keiynan Lonsdale, Lachlan Watson, Chella Man, James Scully, Jeremy Pope and Brigette Lundy-Paine. {Them}

