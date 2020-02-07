11 Up-and-Coming Models to Watch During the Fall 2020 Shows
All it takes is one stellar season to put a model on the map. So, ahead of the Fall 2020 shows, we're highlighting some of the coolest newcomers to keep an eye out on the runway and at presentations.
Some already have impressive fashion week credits under their belts; others, you may recognize from ad campaigns. They hail from Minnesota, London, Guadalajara and Paris. And they're bringing an exciting, fresh energy to the runway.
Alexis Ruby
Agency: IMG Models
Instagram: @lexpfromthevill
With her dreamy cloud of red hair and masses of freckles, Ruby has been making waves in the fashion world since she made her runway debut at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 show in September. (She currently stars in the brand's campaign for the season, shot by Steven Meisel.) Born in Kentucky, this 23-year-old of Irish and African American descent moved to Atlanta when she was 12, where she grew up singing in gospel and soul choirs.
Kerolyn Soares
Agency: IMG Models
Instagram: @iamkerolyn
Soares started walking the runway last February, booking major shows like Prada, YSL, Loewe and Givenchy. This month, the 24-year-old Brazilian covers Vogue Brazil — and will likely will be returning to the catwalk for the Fall 2020 collections.
Tehya Elam
Agency: JAG models
Instagram: @precioustehya
Originally from Las Vegas, 19-year-old Elam walked her first runway for Area during the Fall 2019 shows. She returned the next season, also appearing in LaQuan Smith's and Adam Lippes's shows. Since then, she's been photographed for British Vogue and Elle U.S.
Nariah Nicolle
Agency: Muse Models
Instagram: @nariahnicolle
She's just 18, but this Minnesota-born model already counts Maison Margiela, Givenchy and Alexander Wang (among others) as past clients. Oh, and she also skateboards.
Imani
Agency: JAG Models
Instagram: @champagnemani
A New York local, 23-year-old Imani has done it all: editorial work for Teen Vogue; ads for brands like Parade and Cuup; runway and presentation modeling for Sandy Liang and Rui Zhou. It’s fair to say she lives and breathes fashion — when she’s not modeling, she freelances as a fashion correspondent and stylist.
Mika Schneider
Agency: The Society Management
Instagram: @mikaschndr
After debuting at Prada's Spring 2020 runway (and featuring on every runway from Chanel to Saint Laurent), this 18-year-old Parisian was named a rising star by Vogue Japan. Traveling around the world isn't hard for Schneider: She moved around while growing up and has lived in Paris, Tokyo, Moscow and Chennai.
Duhely Nuñez
Agency: The Society Management
Instagram: @dahelymnunez
Duhely, a 19-year-old model from Brooklyn, has opened for Helmut Lang, walked in Paris for Lanvin and modeled in a faux-subway for Moschino. Her bold features and striking gaze also recently appeared in a Burberry campaign. She's also a vegan and an advocate for environmentalism.
Nyawal Tut
Agency: JAG Models
Instagram: @nyawaltut
Nyawal is a 24-year-old San Diego native and recent New York transplant. Since moving to the East Coast, she's booked campaigns for Chromat and Universal Standard and walked Tommy Hilfiger's Tommy x Zendaya show in Paris.
Krini Hernandez
Agency: The Society Management
Instagram: @krinihdez
You've seen her on the runway at Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney and Chanel. (She was behind the infamous catwalk crasher at the latter.) Off it, the 19-year-old Mexican model loves filmmaking and says director Guillermo Del Toro is one of her biggest inspirations.
Lucy Knell
Agency: JAG Models
Instagram: @lucyyknelll
Knell's work has been primarily editorial and commercial so far, appearing in campaigns for brands ranging from Levi’s to Dolce & Gabbana. But the London-born 23-year-old's profile is only growing.
Yorgelis Marte
Agency: IMG Models
Instagram: @yorgelismarte
This 21-year-old model hails from the Dominican Republic. She's walked for YSL, Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Valentino, Givenchy, Sacai, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton — and that was just for the Spring 2020 season. Coming off ofthe Haute Couture runways, you can expect to spot Marte at some of the Fall 2020 shows.
