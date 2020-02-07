11 Up-and-Coming Models to Watch During the Fall 2020 Shows

Keep your eyes peeled for them on the runway.

Mika Schneider at the Lanvin Spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

All it takes is one stellar season to put a model on the map. So, ahead of the Fall 2020 shows, we're highlighting some of the coolest newcomers to keep an eye out on the runway and at presentations.



Some already have impressive fashion week credits under their belts; others, you may recognize from ad campaigns. They hail from Minnesota, London, Guadalajara and Paris. And they're bringing an exciting, fresh energy to the runway.

Alexis Ruby

At the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week. Imaxtree

Agency: IMG Models

Instagram: @lexpfromthevill



With her dreamy cloud of red hair and masses of freckles, Ruby has been making waves in the fashion world since she made her runway debut at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 show in September. (She currently stars in the brand's campaign for the season, shot by Steven Meisel.) Born in Kentucky, this 23-year-old of Irish and African American descent moved to Atlanta when she was 12, where she grew up singing in gospel and soul choirs.

Kerolyn Soares

At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2019 during Haute Couture Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: IMG Models

Instagram: @iamkerolyn

Soares started walking the runway last February, booking major shows like Prada, YSL, Loewe and Givenchy. This month, the 24-year-old Brazilian covers Vogue Brazil — and will likely will be returning to the catwalk for the Fall 2020 collections.

Tehya Elam

At the Area Fall 2019 show during New York Fashion Week. Imaxtree

Agency: JAG models

Instagram: @precioustehya

Originally from Las Vegas, 19-year-old Elam walked her first runway for Area during the Fall 2019 shows. She returned the next season, also appearing in LaQuan Smith's and Adam Lippes's shows. Since then, she's been photographed for British Vogue and Elle U.S.

Nariah Nicolle

At the Givenchy Haute Couture Fall 2018 show during Haute Couture Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: Muse Models

Instagram: @nariahnicolle

She's just 18, but this Minnesota-born model already counts Maison Margiela, Givenchy and Alexander Wang (among others) as past clients. Oh, and she also skateboards.

Imani

At the Sandy Liang Fall 2019 show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: JAG Models

Instagram: @champagnemani

A New York local, 23-year-old Imani has done it all: editorial work for Teen Vogue; ads for brands like Parade and Cuup; runway and presentation modeling for Sandy Liang and Rui Zhou. It’s fair to say she lives and breathes fashion — when she’s not modeling, she freelances as a fashion correspondent and stylist.

Mika Schneider

At the Valentino Spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: The Society Management

Instagram: @mikaschndr

After debuting at Prada's Spring 2020 runway (and featuring on every runway from Chanel to Saint Laurent), this 18-year-old Parisian was named a rising star by Vogue Japan. Traveling around the world isn't hard for Schneider: She moved around while growing up and has lived in Paris, Tokyo, Moscow and Chennai.

Duhely Nuñez

At the Helmut Lang Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: The Society Management

Instagram: @dahelymnunez

Duhely, a 19-year-old model from Brooklyn, has opened for Helmut Lang, walked in Paris for Lanvin and modeled in a faux-subway for Moschino. Her bold features and striking gaze also recently appeared in a Burberry campaign. She's also a vegan and an advocate for environmentalism.

Nyawal Tut

At the Tommy x Zendaya see-now-buy-now Spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: JAG Models

Instagram: @nyawaltut

Nyawal is a 24-year-old San Diego native and recent New York transplant. Since moving to the East Coast, she's booked campaigns for Chromat and Universal Standard and walked Tommy Hilfiger's Tommy x Zendaya show in Paris.

Krini Hernandez

At the Stella McCartney Spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: The Society Management

Instagram: @krinihdez

You've seen her on the runway at Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney and Chanel. (She was behind the infamous catwalk crasher at the latter.) Off it, the 19-year-old Mexican model loves filmmaking and says director Guillermo Del Toro is one of her biggest inspirations.

Lucy Knell

Agency: JAG Models

Instagram: @lucyyknelll

Knell's work has been primarily editorial and commercial so far, appearing in campaigns for brands ranging from Levi’s to Dolce & Gabbana. But the London-born 23-year-old's profile is only growing.

Yorgelis Marte

At the Prada Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Agency: IMG Models

Instagram: @yorgelismarte

This 21-year-old model hails from the Dominican Republic. She's walked for YSL, Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Valentino, Givenchy, Sacai, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton — and that was just for the Spring 2020 season. Coming off ofthe Haute Couture runways, you can expect to spot Marte at some of the Fall 2020 shows.

