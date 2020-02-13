8 Top Trends From the New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 Runways

Victor Glemaud, Collina Strada, Area, Monse and Gabriela Hearst. Photos: Imaxtree

How will we all be dressing next fall? There's not one simple answer to that question — although the New York Fashion Week runways offered some ideas. There's a strong indication that we'll be wearing a lot of sleeveless outerwear, from knit ponchos to statement-making capes. Punk was also a prominent theme, most commonly seen in tartan fabrics and deconstructed separates. And color-wise, powder blue was everywhere.

Read on to see these trends from New York Fashion Week Fall 2020, and stay tuned for what will come out of the other fashion capitals over the next few weeks.

Powder Blue

Instead of sticking to bold reds and blinding neons, designers picked colors that call to mind feelings of serenity and calm this season. A spa-like powder blue shade made an appearance in numerous collections, which added a touch of effortless grace to cold-weather lineups from Area, Collina Strada and Self-Portrait.

Tinsel Trim

Perhaps designers spent the holidays at craft fairs, or fabric stores were giving out great deals on metallic trims, because brands across the board jazzed up their neutral-toned autumnal looks with tinsel. Some of our festive favorites include Baja East, Rachel Comey and Veronica Beard.

Punk

Fishnets, clunky boots, safety pins, tartan skirts and cool leather pieces cropped up in several collections, pointing to a punk revival. Monse is leading the angsty sartorial pack for Fall 2020, with R13 following closely behind.

Lil' Cutouts

Designers want you to show some skin this winter — but only a little bit. Small intentional holes covered the runway, from oblong-shaped ones at Area and Eckhaus Latta to tiny leaf-like cutouts at Carolina Herrera and Noon By Noor.

Statement-Making Capes

Seen at Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu and Rodarte, there was plenty of support for the cape as the new coat du jour. The key to wearing the superhero staple is to opt for bigger silhouettes and to keep the rest of the ensemble fairly simple.

Feminine Neckwear

From dramatic plaid pussy-bows to more subtle ribbon neck-ties, designers didn't skimp on neckwear this season.

Intentionally Missing Sleeves

Can't decide if you want a billowy, puff-sleeve moment or to show off your bare arms? Neither can brands like Hellessy and Staud, so they've offered a solution: a dress or top with a missing sleeve.

Ponchos

Forget statement puffers — next season is all about ponchos. From fringed knit options to go-with-everything quilted versions, brands like Longchamp and Rag & Bone offered many iterations of the sleeveless garment.

