Fashionista's 12 Favorite Collections From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

That's a wrap for the New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 season. The six-day sartorial spectacle drew to a close on Wednesday evening with a wonderfully chaotic display of clothes by Marc Jacobs. But prior to the mayhem, we were treated to a number of collections that we'll be thinking about for months to come.
From the over-the-top glamour at Christopher John Rogers to the darkly romantic frocks at Rodarte, the cold-weather collections did not disappoint. So, before we take a long, uninterrupted nap in preparation for London Fashion Week, we want to spotlight our favorite collections from the Big Apple. See them all below.
Adam Lippes
Area
Christopher John Rogers
Collina Strada
Dion Lee
Eckhaus Latta
Jonathan Cohen
Khaite
Oscar de la Renta
Proenza Schouler
Rodarte
Tanya Taylor
