Fashionista's 12 Favorite Collections From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

That's a wrap for the New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 season. The six-day sartorial spectacle drew to a close on Wednesday evening with a wonderfully chaotic display of clothes by Marc Jacobs. But prior to the mayhem, we were treated to a number of collections that we'll be thinking about for months to come.

From the over-the-top glamour at Christopher John Rogers to the darkly romantic frocks at Rodarte, the cold-weather collections did not disappoint. So, before we take a long, uninterrupted nap in preparation for London Fashion Week, we want to spotlight our favorite collections from the Big Apple. See them all below.

Adam Lippes

Area

Christopher John Rogers

Collina Strada

Dion Lee

Eckhaus Latta

Jonathan Cohen

Khaite

Oscar de la Renta

Proenza Schouler

Rodarte

Tanya Taylor

