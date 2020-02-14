Fashionista's 12 Favorite Collections From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

Fashionista's 12 Favorite Collections From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

After attending six nonstop days of runway shows, we edited them down to our top picks.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Photo: Imaxtree

That's a wrap for the New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 season. The six-day sartorial spectacle drew to a close on Wednesday evening with a wonderfully chaotic display of clothes by Marc Jacobs. But prior to the mayhem, we were treated to a number of collections that we'll be thinking about for months to come. 

From the over-the-top glamour at Christopher John Rogers to the darkly romantic frocks at Rodarte, the cold-weather collections did not disappoint. So, before we take a long, uninterrupted nap in preparation for London Fashion Week, we want to spotlight our favorite collections from the Big Apple. See them all below. 

Adam Lippes

Adam Lippes RF20 0197
Adam Lippes RF20 0338
Adam Lippes RF20 0234
5
Gallery
5 Images

Area

Area RF20 0509
Area RF20 0051
Area RF20 0073
5
Gallery
5 Images

Christopher John Rogers

John Rogers RF20 0590
John Rogers RF20 0208
John Rogers RF20 0224
5
Gallery
5 Images

Collina Strada 

Collina Strada RF20 0059
Collina Strada RF20 0008
Collina Strada RF20 0024
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dion Lee

Dion Lee PO RF20 0040
Dion Lee PO RF20 0027
Dion Lee PO RF20 0009
5
Gallery
5 Images

Eckhaus Latta 

Eckhaus Latta RF20 0530
Eckhaus Latta RF20 0041
Eckhaus Latta RF20 0111
5
Gallery
5 Images

Jonathan Cohen 

Jonathan Cohen RF20 0236
Jonathan Cohen RF20 0001
Jonathan Cohen RF20 0010
5
Gallery
5 Images

Khaite 

Khaite RF20 0453
Khaite RF20 0057
Khaite RF20 0124
5
Gallery
5 Images

Oscar de la Renta 

oscar de la renta fall 2020-47
oscar de la renta fall 2020-51
oscar de la renta fall 2020-50
5
Gallery
5 Images

Proenza Schouler 

Schouler RF20 0167
Schouler RF20 0308
Schouler RF20 0389
5
Gallery
5 Images

Rodarte

rodarte fall 2020 41
rodarte fall 2020 2
rodarte fall 2020 13
5
Gallery
5 Images

Tanya Taylor

tanya-taylor-fall-2020-01
tanya-taylor-fall-2020-12
tanya-taylor-fall-2020-11
5
Gallery
5 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories