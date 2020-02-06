At New York Fashion Week: Men's, Canadian Tuxedos Were a Street Style Favorite

On the street at New York Fashion Week: Men's Fall 2020. Photos: Imaxtree

After stops in London, Florence, Milan and Paris, the most influential buyers, editors and influencers in menswear landed in New York City for the last leg of the Fall 2020 shows.

The biannual celebration of American menswear brought plenty of vibrant colors and loud prints to the Big Apple streets, especially in the form of statement puffers and giant accessories. (One guest carried a Manhattan apartment-sized Opening Ceremony tote.) But denim-on-denim seemed like the most popular uniform among showgoers: There were multiple Canadian tuxedo sightings and a plethora of cool, non-basic jean jackets. Blue jean boiler suits and ultra tight skinnies were also spotted on repeat.

Will the street-style crowd at the upcoming women's shows sing the blues, too? We'll just have to wait and see. See the best street style from New York Fashion Week: Men's the gallery below:

43 Gallery 43 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on street style from Paris, Milan, Pitti Uomo and London Fashion Week Men's in the gallery below.

96 Gallery 96 Images

72 Gallery 72 Images

58 Gallery 58 Images

59 Gallery 59 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.