The Street Style Crowd Brought Out Their Brightest Winter Looks on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (4), Imaxtree (1)

New York Fashion Week officially started on Friday, and the street style crowd made sure to wear bold colors while attending the first day of shows and presentations, which included Rag & Bone, Monse and Ph5.

Some stuck to a single statement hue to guide their styling, others played with interesting, complimentary color combinations. From a punchy, ruffled orange crop top to a bright blue suit to a striking all-red ensemble, showgoers brought the rainbow energy to the chilly streets.

Elsewhere, we spotted a number of slick leather pants, a handful of fur-trimmed toppers and denim bermuda shorts. Camel trenches and eye-catching clutches were also favorites among the fashion pack.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day one of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below, and be sure to check out our list of "It" items to watch for outside of the shows.

37 Gallery 37 Images

