Showgoers Wore Statement Hats on Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (3), Imaxtree (2)

The New York Fashion Week schedule may seem lighter and snoozier than usual, but the street style crowd has kept the sartorial energy up by continuing to wear conversation-starting outfits. On day two, showgoers moved about the city in their best statement hats: boater hats, berets, extra floppy wide-brim silhouettes, even fuzzy headgear. The message was clear: Loud hats are a surefire way to spice up a winter look. Perhaps we should start swapping our basic knitted beanies for something more interesting this fall and winter.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day two of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below, and be sure to check out our list of "It" items to watch for outside of the shows.

