Bold Prints Were Everywhere on Day 3 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (3), Imaxtree (1)

Designers filled their Spring 2020 collections with eye-catching patterns, but fashion folks aren't waiting for warm weather to try out the trend. Prints were everywhere on day three of New York Fashion Week street style.

Showgoers punctuated their winter ensembles with everything from tiger stripes and leopard spots to checkered graphics and punchy motifs. Coats were the most commonly printed garment, although some opted for a funky pant or dress moment. In any case, the streets were filled with the sort of sartorial drama we often lack in the colder months. Here's hoping more charismatic patterns crop up as the Fall 2020 season continues.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day three of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below, and be sure to check out our list of "It" items to watch for in-between shows.

