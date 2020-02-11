Bright Pink Was a Street-Style Hit on Day 4 of New York Fashion Week

"Whoever said orange was the new pink," etc., etc.

Pink may not be as ubiquitous as it once was, but on day four of New York Fashion Week, the street-style pack proved that it's still a sartorial favorite.

In-between the Fall 2020 shows from Carolina Herrera, Jonathan Simkhai and Dion Lee, we noticed guests in a number of attention-grabbing bright pink outfits, from the casually put-together (a punchy fuchsia jacket over a knit and patterned pants, or a pajama-like bubblegum jumpsuit) to the pleasantly over-the-top (think hot-pink suits and floor-length satin coats). We also spotted softer shades of the sweet hue — from pastel peony to dusky rose and an ultra-feminine blush. Whatever the case, the fashion pack is thinking pink for fall.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day three of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below, and be sure to check out our list of "It" items to watch for in-between shows.

