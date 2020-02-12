Slick Leather Looks Took Center Stage on Day 5 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (4), Imaxtree (1)

On day five of New York Fashion Week, the street style crowd flocked from Coach to Rodarte in lustrous leather apparel. Though more appropriately dressed to see Stuart Vevers' designs at a show that included a performance by Debbie Harry than Laura and Kate Mulleavy's front row inside a church, showgoers embraced the shiny, super-fun fabric in the form of baggy trousers, oversize blazers, "Matrix"-inspired trenches, fur-collared bombers and even a button-down mini dress.

Shiny patent leather has been a runway staple for a few seasons now, proving its longevity. This season, however, the sleek statement pieces showcased their versatility, as fashion week attendees dressed them down with roomy denim and sneakers or dressed them up with sky-high stilettos.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day five of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below, and be sure to check out our list of "It" items to watch for in-between shows.

