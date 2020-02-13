Non-Basic Puffers Were a Street Style Essential on Day 6 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (1), Imaxtree (3)

On the final day of New York Fashion Week, showgoers celebrated the end of back-to-back Fall 2020 shows with a sartorial bang: by sporting conversation-starting puffers.

Despite near-freezing temperatures and even a little snow, the street-style crowd had spent most of the week in clothes that are better suited to warm weather — cropped pants, short sleeves, bare legs. By day six, they finally gave in and bundled up in their favorite puffers, including a slightly oversized one in an ombré pastel pattern and long-length versions in bright orange and a floral print. As we approach the rest of fashion month across the Atlantic, we're curious to see if the fashion crowd in London will disregard winter or keep the coat game going strong.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day six of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below, and be sure to check out our list of "It" items to watch for in-between shows.

