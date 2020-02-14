19 Manicures From New York Fashion Week to Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Backstage at Prabal Gurung. Photo: Courtesy of Zoya

After several seasons of subdued, classic manicures, we can officially report: Nail art is back! At least if New York Fashion Week's Fall 2020 runways, where bold and unapologetic looks reigned supreme, are any indication. Some solids still made appearances, but in many of these cases, the colors ranged from vampy burgundy to bright white; meanwhile, other standout looks featured eye-catching accents like glitter and gold foil.



At Proenza Schouler, nail artist Jin Soon Choi elevated the accent nail, shifting attention to the pinky finger, painting nails with a clear base coat and then adding a thin curved line in stark white down the side, finishing it off with a glossy top coat. Miss Pop (for Zoya) created an eye-catching nail look for Prabal Gurung, swiping a stark shade of burgundy over the top half of clean nails.

For the Khaite runway, Choi worked her magic again, creating a grungy manicure with a chipped, lived-in effect. To get it, she dipped a brush in nail polish remover to wear away at the inky black polish. Elsewhere, creativity came in with nail shape as well as color and effect: To accompany Rodarte's hauntingly whimsical collection, models wore stiletto-pointed tips, lending a not-so-subtle vampiric quality. The Morgan Taylor nail team created three different variations, each one drawing inspiration from Francis Ford Coppola's "Bram Stoker's Dracula."

Browse through the gallery below for a closer look at the standout nails from the New York Fall 2020 runways.

