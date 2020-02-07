Must Read: TikTok Is Sending Creators to NYFW, Ralph Lauren Is Skipping February Shows

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

TikTok is sending its creators to New York Fashion Week

TikTok has become the viral video destination for Gen Z, and through a partnership with NYFW, the app is delving into the fashion world. "TikTok can't just be about 15-year-olds dancing forever," said Vic Drabicky, founder of marketing agency January Digital, to BoF. "It needs credibility and fashion week can help with that. And fashion week on its own is dying and could use the help of cooler creatives." TikTok will be sending three of its creators to the shows to make content for the platform. {Business of Fashion}

Ralph Lauren is skipping the February shows, presenting Fall 2020 in April

The NYFW Calendar is without several mainstay designers this season, and Ralph Lauren is adding himself to the list. The designer wants to take a step away from the "see-now, buy-now schedule" and explore different ways to present his collections. "Developing unique experiential shows continues to be a primary focus for the brand to engage consumers, maintain a series of freshness and add an element of surprise," a Ralph Lauren spokesman told WWD. {WWD}

'90s supermodel Shalom Harlow makes a career comeback

Shalom Harlow has graced every fashion magazine imaginable and was the 'it-girl' supermodel of the '90s, before she took a step back from the scene. In an interview with InStyle, she discusses why she took a break to focus on her own health and healing. "My physical prowess and instinctual movements allowed me to collaborate with the world’s most recognized visual artists, but at the same time the industry said my body had no rights. The very thing that was celebrated was not protected. No right to rest. No right to eat. No right to say no." Now that she's back, she has a different approach to the industry. {InStyle}

Beyoncé's Ivy Park mailings face backlash

Beyoncé dropped her Ivy Park collection with Adidas on Jan. 18, and is already facing backlash from fans. Since announcing the collaboration, Beyonce has sent out entire wardrobes to celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Cardi B and Hailey Bieber. What may seem like a great marketing stint is coming off as a capitalist ploy that lacks inclusivity and is taking away the essence of streetwear. "When you think of Beyoncé, you think of these gowns, extravagance, not streetwear, it's an interesting contradiction that she's trying to sell athleisure/streetwear to Black people," says writer Devyn Springer. "Streetwear is synonymous with Black fashion and we’re at a moment where people are trying to depoliticize it." With the release, Beyonce illustrates the cycle of distribution amongst wealth and how the original meaning of streetwear is changing. {Bitch Media}

Kate Spade announces new CEO

Kate Spade has been in a weaker spot as a brand since luxury conglomerate Tapestry Inc. acquired the brand in 2017. To change things around, they have appointed a new CEO, Liz Fraser, to help lead the turnaround at the handbag brand. Fraser has been president of Lafayette 148 and CEO of Anne Klein, and will start her newest position on March 1. {Bloomberg}

