Of Mercer Is Hiring a Production and Product Development Associate in NYC

Of Mercer

Inspired by the work-life balance thing, Of Mercer creates “workwear” for everywhere. From demanding client meetings to red-eye flights or last-minute drinks, our clothing fits every aspect of your day. Because who has time to change? (Answer: No one.) We get that a killer wardrobe won’t guarantee a promotion or a second date, but it just might help

Position Description:

We are looking for an ambitious go-getter to join our design and production team.

Responsibilities include the below:

Manage production in Garment District

Monitor production schedule and be a liaison with local factories

Take specs on TOPs in each production lot and keep spec sheets up to date

Do quality control at final stage of production to ensure garments meet our criteria and high quality standards.

Prepare products for shipment to our fulfillment center, NYC showroom, and wholesale customers

Prepare clothes for fitting sessions: steaming, pressing, cleaning lint off, making sure all loose threads are clipped, etc.

Assist in sourcing and ordering fabric, trims and color swatches for production

Approve cuttings, confirm shipment and monitor DHL progress

Track and organize inventory, including fabric, trims, and samples

Order supplies and communicate with local vendors

Liaise between patternmaker and grader

Help manage and maintain showroom inventory

Qualifications and Skills:

Must have strong organizational skills, be detail-oriented, and be able to manage time in a fast-paced environment.

Understanding of garment construction and technical design

Interest in fashion/apparel design and production

Strong fashion sense

Familiarity with garment district resources is preferred

Experience with Microsoft Office and Adobe Suite preferred

This is a full time position.



Please email your resume and any relevant portfolio materials to Amanda@ofmercer.com.