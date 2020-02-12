Sponsored Story

Of Mercer Is Hiring a Production and Product Development Associate in NYC

Inspired by the work-life balance thing, Of Mercer creates “workwear” for everywhere.
Inspired by the work-life balance thing, Of Mercer creates “workwear” for everywhere. From demanding client meetings to red-eye flights or last-minute drinks, our clothing fits every aspect of your day. Because who has time to change? (Answer: No one.) We get that a killer wardrobe won’t guarantee a promotion or a second date, but it just might help

Position Description:

We are looking for an ambitious go-getter to join our design and production team. 

Responsibilities include the below:

  • Manage production in Garment District
  • Monitor production schedule and be a liaison with local factories
  • Take specs on TOPs in each production lot and keep spec sheets up to date
  • Do quality control at final stage of production to ensure garments meet our criteria and high quality standards.
  • Prepare products for shipment to our fulfillment center, NYC showroom, and wholesale customers
  • Prepare clothes for fitting sessions: steaming, pressing, cleaning lint off, making sure all loose threads are clipped, etc.
  • Assist in sourcing and ordering fabric, trims and color swatches for production
  • Approve cuttings, confirm shipment and monitor DHL progress
  • Track and organize inventory, including fabric, trims, and samples
  • Order supplies and communicate with local vendors
  • Liaise between patternmaker and grader
  • Help manage and maintain showroom inventory

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Must have strong organizational skills, be detail-oriented, and be able to manage time in a fast-paced environment.
  • Understanding of garment construction and technical design
  • Interest in fashion/apparel design and production
  • Strong fashion sense
  • Familiarity with garment district resources is preferred
  • Experience with Microsoft Office and Adobe Suite preferred

This is a full time position.

Please email your resume and any relevant portfolio materials to Amanda@ofmercer.com

