Of Mercer Is Hiring a Production and Product Development Associate in NYC
Inspired by the work-life balance thing, Of Mercer creates “workwear” for everywhere. From demanding client meetings to red-eye flights or last-minute drinks, our clothing fits every aspect of your day. Because who has time to change? (Answer: No one.) We get that a killer wardrobe won’t guarantee a promotion or a second date, but it just might help
Position Description:
We are looking for an ambitious go-getter to join our design and production team.
Responsibilities include the below:
- Manage production in Garment District
- Monitor production schedule and be a liaison with local factories
- Take specs on TOPs in each production lot and keep spec sheets up to date
- Do quality control at final stage of production to ensure garments meet our criteria and high quality standards.
- Prepare products for shipment to our fulfillment center, NYC showroom, and wholesale customers
- Prepare clothes for fitting sessions: steaming, pressing, cleaning lint off, making sure all loose threads are clipped, etc.
- Assist in sourcing and ordering fabric, trims and color swatches for production
- Approve cuttings, confirm shipment and monitor DHL progress
- Track and organize inventory, including fabric, trims, and samples
- Order supplies and communicate with local vendors
- Liaise between patternmaker and grader
- Help manage and maintain showroom inventory
Qualifications and Skills:
- Must have strong organizational skills, be detail-oriented, and be able to manage time in a fast-paced environment.
- Understanding of garment construction and technical design
- Interest in fashion/apparel design and production
- Strong fashion sense
- Familiarity with garment district resources is preferred
- Experience with Microsoft Office and Adobe Suite preferred
This is a full time position.
Please email your resume and any relevant portfolio materials to Amanda@ofmercer.com.