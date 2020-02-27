It Was a Hadid Family Affair at Off-White's Fall 2020 Show

Yolanda Hadid at the Off-White Fall 2020 show. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A Hadid sighting during fashion week isn't novel at this point. If you see both Gigi and Bella on the same runway, it's still exciting. But when you get both supermodel sisters and mama Yolanda? Now that's a treat — and also in this case, Virgil Abloh's Fall 2020 show for Off-White during Paris Fashion Week.

The designer turned his latest showing, titled "Slightly Off," into a Hadid family affair (well, sans Anwar) on Thursday evening. Bella opened, Gigi closed and Yolanda delighted the audience, walking among a stellar cast that also featured Karlie Kloss, Alek Wek and Mariacarla Boscono.

Off-White's Fall 2020 collection lead with cow prints on knee-high boots, pencil skirts, coats, knits and handbags before getting into butter yellow and white cutout looks, tailored houndstooth separates, slime green and electric blue pieces and, of course, some tulle showstoppers. Decorating the set were cars cut in half or in quarters — which paralleled with some "half-done" skirts and dresses seen on the runway.

See every single look from Off-White's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

42 Gallery 42 Images

