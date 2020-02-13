Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Associate Account Executive, Luxury / Lifestyle Division n New York, NY

Optimist Consulting is seeking a PR professional for immediate start to work in a boutique PR agency setting to assist in executing strategic publicity campaigns for prominent luxury/lifestyle brands and special events.

Photo: Optimist Consulting

This individual will assist the team on managing daily account activities.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Compiling client media coverage for monthly reporting

Drafting media alerts, fact sheets, backgrounders and other press materials

Creating weekly/monthly progress reports as needed

Maintaining agency lists of editors, stylists, celebrities and industry resources

Preparing meeting agendas and client updates, etc.

Researching and monitoring cultural events

Managing product loans and sample trafficking

Attending client and media events

Required Qualifications:

Must have a minimum of 1 year of full-time public relations experience with luxury, fashion, retail, or lifestyle brands; agency experience preferred

B.A in public relations, journalism, communications, marketing or a related field

Preferred Qualifications:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Professional workplace demeanor

Ability to work well with others and take direction

Highly-organized, able to prioritize tasks (strong attention to detail is a must)

Creative and energetic personality

Knowledge of and interest in industry events, trends and culture

Social media knowledge, including influencer relations

Why Optimist:

Newly renovated office in Flatiron

Supportive and dynamic office culture

Opportunity to be part of a creative team

Medical and Dental benefits

401k

WFH Summer Fridays and Paid Time Off

www.optimistconsulting.com

Job Type: Full-time

Salary commensurate with experience