Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Associate Account Executive, Luxury / Lifestyle Division n New York, NY

Optimist Consulting is seeking a PR professional for immediate start to work in a boutique PR agency setting to assist in executing strategic publicity campaigns for prominent luxury/lifestyle brands and special events.
This individual will assist the team on managing daily account activities. 

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Compiling client media coverage for monthly reporting
  • Drafting media alerts, fact sheets, backgrounders and other press materials
  • Creating weekly/monthly progress reports as needed
  • Maintaining agency lists of editors, stylists, celebrities and industry resources
  • Preparing meeting agendas and client updates, etc.
  • Researching and monitoring cultural events
  • Managing product loans and sample trafficking
  • Attending client and media events

Required Qualifications:

  • Must have a minimum of 1 year of full-time public relations experience with luxury, fashion, retail, or lifestyle brands; agency experience preferred
  • B.A in public relations, journalism, communications, marketing or a related field

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Professional workplace demeanor
  • Ability to work well with others and take direction
  • Highly-organized, able to prioritize tasks (strong attention to detail is a must)
  • Creative and energetic personality
  • Knowledge of and interest in industry events, trends and culture
  • Social media knowledge, including influencer relations

Why Optimist:

  • Newly renovated office in Flatiron
  • Supportive and dynamic office culture
  • Opportunity to be part of a creative team
  • Medical and Dental benefits
  • 401k
  • WFH Summer Fridays and Paid Time Off

www.optimistconsulting.com

Job Type: Full-time

Salary commensurate with experience

