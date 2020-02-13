Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Associate Account Executive, Luxury / Lifestyle Division n New York, NY
Optimist Consulting is seeking a PR professional for immediate start to work in a boutique PR agency setting to assist in executing strategic publicity campaigns for prominent luxury/lifestyle brands and special events.
This individual will assist the team on managing daily account activities.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Compiling client media coverage for monthly reporting
- Drafting media alerts, fact sheets, backgrounders and other press materials
- Creating weekly/monthly progress reports as needed
- Maintaining agency lists of editors, stylists, celebrities and industry resources
- Preparing meeting agendas and client updates, etc.
- Researching and monitoring cultural events
- Managing product loans and sample trafficking
- Attending client and media events
Required Qualifications:
- Must have a minimum of 1 year of full-time public relations experience with luxury, fashion, retail, or lifestyle brands; agency experience preferred
- B.A in public relations, journalism, communications, marketing or a related field
Preferred Qualifications:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Professional workplace demeanor
- Ability to work well with others and take direction
- Highly-organized, able to prioritize tasks (strong attention to detail is a must)
- Creative and energetic personality
- Knowledge of and interest in industry events, trends and culture
- Social media knowledge, including influencer relations
Why Optimist:
- Newly renovated office in Flatiron
- Supportive and dynamic office culture
- Opportunity to be part of a creative team
- Medical and Dental benefits
- 401k
- WFH Summer Fridays and Paid Time Off
Job Type: Full-time
Salary commensurate with experience