Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia See Stars at Oscar de la Renta Fall 2020

A late night at the New York Public Library may not be at the top of the list of rainy Monday night activities — but when the invite comes from Oscar de la Renta, you grab and umbrella and go.

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the design duo behind the American luxury brand, made it worth the trip by showing an eveningwear-driven collection for Fall 2020. While the core customer surely stocks up on the daywear options — this season, that means brightly-colored coats, '60s suiting and menswear-inspired shapes — celebrities with high-profile appearances are increasingly becoming a target for Oscar de la Renta, whether it's Scarlett Johansson at the Oscars or Zoë Kravitz at the SAG Awards.

Those A-listers (and customers with A-list budgets and schedules) will find a lot to love here. There was plenty of embellishment, from floral motifs on velvet minidresses and knit sweaters, and high-shine silks shaped over corsets and crumpled up into bubble skirts. Late in the lineup came gowns with firework explosions of sparkle and star-shaped miniaudières.

It was admittedly hard not to see shades of Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino in some of the looks, especially a green long-sleeved evening dress or in the hot-pink feathered cape worn by Bella Hadid to close out the show. And pacing issues presented by the space were an unwelcome distraction from the beautiful clothes. But if red carpet is becoming a bigger focus for Oscar de la Renta, Fall 2020 will surely prove to be a success for the brand.

See the complete Oscar de la Renta Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

