See What Tessa Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and More Wore to the 2020 Oscars After Parties

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Love it or hate it, agree with the outcomes or not, the biggest awards show of the year has finally wrapped. On Sunday night at the Oscars, stars showed up in their finest glam, most perfectly tailored suits and sparkliest dresses, with even iconoclasts like Billie Eilish opting for something a little fancier for the big night (hello, lightly curled slime-green hair!).

As great as many of the red carpet looks were for the main event, the dresses and suits donned for the after parties were perhaps even more fun — not to mention that a wider range of celebs made appearances, from "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to a whole slew of models. Take a look at what everyone wore to the after parties, from Tessa Thompson in bondage-inspired Versace to Kim Kardashian West's vintage Alexander McQueen gown, in the gallery below.

67 Gallery 67 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.