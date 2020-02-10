See What Tessa Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and More Wore to the 2020 Oscars After Parties

There was vintage Alexander McQueen, bondage-infused Versace and so much more.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Love it or hate it, agree with the outcomes or not, the biggest awards show of the year has finally wrapped. On Sunday night at the Oscars, stars showed up in their finest glam, most perfectly tailored suits and sparkliest dresses, with even iconoclasts like Billie Eilish opting for something a little fancier for the big night (hello, lightly curled slime-green hair!). 

As great as many of the red carpet looks were for the main event, the dresses and suits donned for the after parties were perhaps even more fun — not to mention that a wider range of celebs made appearances, from "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to a whole slew of models. Take a look at what everyone wore to the after parties, from Tessa Thompson in bondage-inspired Versace to Kim Kardashian West's vintage Alexander McQueen gown, in the gallery below. 

jessica alba oscars 2020
oscars 2020 after parties red carpet1
oscars 2020 after parties red carpet2
67
Gallery
67 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Style

See What Everyone Wore to the Oscars After-Parties

Thought you'd seen it all when Jennifer Lawrence face-planted in Dior? Wait 'til you see her standing upright in Calvin Klein Collection! Anne Hathaway? She's got more than that little Prada (and, well, Armani) number up her sartorial sleeve. And Britney Spears? We know you're dying to see what she wore last night! (Hint: It's potentially the best she's ever looked--and for once, we're not being sarcastic.) Click through to see what the stars wore after the Oscars.