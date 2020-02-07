We Already Know the Top Color Trends For Fall 2020

Pantone released its seasonal report — just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Showgoers during New York Fashion Week in September 2019. Photo: Imaxtree

Before the runways have even gotten a chance to speak, the Pantone Color Institute has identified the top 12 colors we'll be seeing all over the runway, streets and Instagram during New York Fashion Week for Fall 2020.

As with everything in fashion, the industry is thinking a season ahead when it comes to the biggest trends. And for Fall 2020, Pantone is taking a short step away from the brighter hues it has predicted for New York Fashion Week, adopting a "less is more" approach, according to Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

"Offering a rich narrative, the color palette for Fall 2020 highlights our desire for versatile, timeless color," she said in a press release. It "is stripped of excess. Imbued with strength and personality, colors for Fall 2020 encourage our ongoing desire for unique self-expression through creative and unusual visual statements that stand out."

Don't expect an all-neutral palette: Pantone is highlighting a variety of creative colors ranging from a magenta purple to sultry reds and acidic yellow-greens— all of which you'll be sure to see on the Fall 2020 runways. Check out them out, below.

16-1350 Amberglow

A look from Marc Jacobs's Spring 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

This radiant orange screams "autumn" and is the perfect shade to pair with any neutral item sitting lonely in your closet.

19-1662 Samba

A showgoer wearing a Samba-red blazer. Photo: Imaxtree

Pantone shares that Samba "introduces an upbeat energy" — that it does, indeed. This shade is the definition of adding a warm and energetic feel to any outfit.

16-1328 Sandstone

A look from Miu Miu's Fall 2018 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Earthy Sandstone is the perfect touch of Pantone's "less is more" approach. Whether you pair it with other tonal shades or more saturated opponents, it's easy to incorporate into your Fall 2020 wardrobe.

19-4052 Classic Blue

A showgoer wearing a Classic Blue sweater and skirt. Photo: Imaxtree

Blue is definitely not the color of sadness — Pantone explains that its Classic Blue "is evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky" and that you should approach it like stepping into a new world of possibilities

13-0648 Green Sheen

A look from Christian Cowan's Fall 2019 collection.

It would't be a seasonal color report without a new trending shade of green — and this acidic yellow-green is one that will definitely stand out.

16-1511 Rose Tan

Photo: Imaxtree

It's no Millennial Pink, but this dusky shade might actually be a better, more grown-up version. If you want to add touches of color but still keep things muted, Rose Tan will be your cup of tea.

18-5338 Ultramarine Green

Photo: Imaxtree

Ultramarine Green is a deep cooling blue-green that acts as a more subdued nod to the emerald green we all love.

19-1337 Fired Brick

Photo: Imaxtree

Whether it be through your accessories or a solid leather jacket, embrace this brown-reddish shade as an core of your fall ensemble.

14-1220 Peach Nougat

A look from Area's Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Pretty in pink is about to be pretty in peach, thanks to this Pantone-approved shade.

19-2428 Magenta Purple

Photo: Imaxtree

Lilac has been a huge runway hit in the past, but this brighter, hypnotic version is coming to take over.

12-0713 Almond Oil

Photo: Imaxtree

With the influx of earth-toned outfits, Almond Oil is the off-white shade we foresee the street-style crowd embracing for its subtleness and sophistication.

19-3940 Blue Depths

A look from Dior's Spring 2019 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

It may be time to move Electric Blue over in favor of deeper tones, like Blue Depths, for Fall 2020.

16-3916 Sleet

Photo: Imaxtree

Pantone shares that this "is a timeless gray that is dependable, solid and everlasting."

19-0622 Military Olive

Photo: Imaxtree

Military Olive might technically be a shade of green, but it can very well count as a neutral. It's a strong foundational tone and can instantly bring an element of power to any look.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.