Patterned Statement Coats Were a Street-Style Hit on Day 4 of Paris Fashion Week

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (3), Imaxtree (1)

We may be longing for warmer weather, but the street style crew in Paris gave us one good reason to enjoy winter: a plethora of fun coats.

Bold patterns were undoubtedly the name of the game on day four of Paris Fashion Week. Animal prints were given an unexpected twist in bright crayon colors, while florals got a chic update with color-blocked separates underneath. Even plaids felt unconventional when mixed with one another. If loud patterns aren't your thing, there were plenty of other excellent outerwear options represented in the form of fluffy faux furs, sharply tailored trench coats, oversized flowy ponchos and ultra-cozy knits.

Check out our favorite street style from day four of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

53 Gallery 53 Images

And in case you missed it, you can see all our favorite looks from days one, two and three of Paris Fashion Week here, too.

32 Gallery 32 Images

40 Gallery 40 Images

48 Gallery 48 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.