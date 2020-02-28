The Street-Style Crowd Was All About Orange on Day 3 of Paris Fashion Week

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (3), Imaxtree (2)

According to the street style coming out of Paris on Thursday, a certain Spring 2020 trend is has become a showgoer favorite: orange, in every shade.

We first spotted it on the runway at Milan Fashion Week last September. And now, we're seeing the fashion crowd embrace it, in all its forms, from rust to traffic cone, on all different pieces — skirts, printed dresses, velvet suits. They paired the conversation-starting color with glossy black pieces — think slick leather pants and chunky, lug-soled boots. Those who didn't want to look like a walking advertisement for "Halloweentown" accompanied their orange clothes with white accessories and layering pieces. So, if we're taking cues from the French street-style pack, we should start stocking up our closets with the bold color now.

Check out our favorite street style from day three of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

32 Gallery 32 Images

And in case you missed it, you can see all our favorite looks from days one and two of Paris Fashion Week here, too.

40 Gallery 40 Images

48 Gallery 48 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.