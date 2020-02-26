Big Clutches Were a Street Style Staple on Day 1 of Paris Fashion Week

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Imaxtree

Bonjour from Paris! We've finally hit the home stretch of a four-week-long fashion journey, and showgoers were ready to hit the ground running for the last string of Fall 2020 collection debuts.

Marine Serre and Dior kicked things off, which brought out checked ensembles, face masks and big pouches from the street-style crowd. The latter really caught our attention, as we spotted Bottega Veneta's iconic cloud-like clutch as well as a handful of other styles — including Prada's new bowling top handle bag and Bottega's Padded Cassette crossbody, which showgoers carried as clutches.

Since this is only just the beginning of what we consider the big-leagues of fashion month, we can't wait to see what statement-making accessory rules supreme.

Check out all the best street style from day one of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

48 Gallery 48 Images

In case you missed it, take a look at all the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week below.

33 Gallery 33 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.