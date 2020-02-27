Everyone Wore Baseball Caps to Day 2 of Paris Fashion Week

'A League of Their Own,' but make it fashion?

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (2), Imaxtree (2)

Another round of Fall 2020 collections made their debut on Wednesday in Paris, including Maison Margiela and Lanvin. To take them in, showgoers dressed up in colorful leather pants and printed suits — and to top them off (literally), baseball caps.

The normcore accessory was spotted in solid, go-with-everything colors like black and navy, as well as in a statement-making plaid. We also clocked a New York Yankees cap, paired with a mustard yellow trench. Though the hats didn't quite outnumber the long-trending bucket style, it was refreshing to see attendees experimenting with different headgear.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day two of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

