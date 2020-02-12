Must Read: Phoebe Philo May Be Planning Her Comeback, Amazon Reveals Secret Luxury Site

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Could Phoebe Philo be planning her comeback?

Phoebe Philo, former creative director of Celine and, before that, Chloé, is rumored to be planning a new collection and in the process of interviewing designers. When her project will debut and what it will feature is still shrouded in secrecy, and Philo has ignored multiple requests for comment. The news is sure to delight her intensely loyal fanbase who mourned Philo's absence from the fashion world. {WWD}

Amazon's secret luxury site, revealed

The fashion world has been whipped into a frenzy by the news that Amazon has plans to launch a luxury e-commerce platform. What many of us didn't realize is that it already had one: VRSNL, pronounced "versional", is an online storefront and app controlled by Amazon-owned Zappos that sells brands like Rick Owens and Bottega Veneta. {Business of Fashion}

What happened to Hood by Air?

Hood By Air, founded in 2006 by Shayne Oliver and Raul Lopez, was largely responsible for the birth of "luxury streetwear" long before it became a billion-dollar business. Known for its energetic shows and trailblazing use of multi-ethnic and queer models, Hood by Air went on indefinite hiatus in April 2017. Oliver sat down with Business of Fashion to discuss what went wrong, the trouble with the American fashion system and what he plans to do next. {Business of Fashion}

How Lulu Kennedy and Fashion East boost up emerging designers during London Fashion Week

Fashion East, founded in 2000, is a non-profit showcase that's unique in that it gives opportunities to young London-based designers who lack what some other programs require, like stockists or an in-depth business plan. Founder Lulu Kennedy reflects on 20 years of the program — during which she's worked with over 140 designers including Roksanda Ilincic, Simone Rocha, Craig Green and Jonathan Anderson — and why it's so important now more than ever. {Vogue Business}

Savage X Fenty under scrutiny from FTC

The nonprofit group Truth in Advertising has officially directed the Federal Trade Commission's attention to deceptive membership fees on Savage x Fenty, Rihanna's smash-hit lingerie line. The trouble began when some Savage x Fenty members noticed they were being charged a monthly $50 VIP plan for the label, despite not recalling signing up for it. A Savage x Fenty representative dismissed the claims in a New York Times report, saying, “At Savage x Fenty, we believe strongly in transparency, which is why we provide multiple disclosures of membership terms throughout the shopping experience, within advertisements, and through our ambassador engagement policies." {Jezebel}

Victoria's Secret establishes rules to protect its lingerie models

After being hit with multiple scandals, Victoria's Secret has added new safety measures to protect young models on the job. These rules include making sure vulnerable models are never left alone with photographers, makeup artists or anyone else, and that they have private places to change. Of course, it remains to be seen whether these newly imposed rules are enough. {Bloomberg}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.