PhotoBook Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY

PhotoBook, an online magazine based in Brooklyn (New York), monitors what is happening in the creative world (referring to emerging and upcoming artists, a group that includes photographers, fashion designers, illustrators, videographers, painters, and other creative talents). The goal is to integrate the creative world with a supportive and healthy environment, embrace positive well-being and sustainable fashion, and support social conscious change. Please check out the magazine here: https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

PhotoBook Magazine is looking for an intern to work with the Fashion Editor. Duties include assisting on the process of creating, planning, developing, managing and presenting content. Assisting Fashion Editor on celebrity shoots for the magazine.

Candidate must be organized, hard-working and enthusiastic about working in the fashion industry. Please submit cover letter + resume and tell us one thing you like about PhotoBook Magazine.

Internship is non-paid, we do partner in exchange for school credit.

Please email: photobookmagazine1@gmail.com