Prada's Fall 2020 Collection Featured Lots of Tailoring and Fringe

See every look, straight off the runway in Milan.

A look from the Prada Fall 2020 Collection. Photo: Imaxtree

When Prada's not busy breaking Menswear Twitter with its fancy water bottles or signing new sustainability agreements or undergoing sensitivity training, it's cranking out clothes — in the case of the Fall 2020 collection, lots of fringe-y ones.

At Milan Fashion Week, the Italian fashion brand unveiled its latest for autumn. Titled "Surreal Glamour," the collection is a meditation on femininity — "a consideration of the strength of women, an emphasis on an inherent authority found in that which is intrinsically feminine," the show notes read. That meant tailoring mixed with softer, lingerie-like pieces; cutouts and fringe that allow for movement; practical sportswear paired with florals, jewels or mini bags.

See every look from the Prada Fall 2020 collection, from the structured suiting and coats to the wispy, barely-there sheer dresses, below.

61 Gallery 61 Images

