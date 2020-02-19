Retrofete Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Retrofête is seeking a creative and innovative individual to execute the creative production for the brand.

Retrofête is seeking a creative and innovative individual to execute the creative production for the brand. Must have strong design aesthetic, a clear understanding of typography and layout, and the ability to create unique branded content. This is a full-time position.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

Responsible for development and delivery of all creative assets to support the visual communication of Retrofete.

Oversee all design projects, from conception to delivery

Create emails, homepage banners, blogs, look books, packaging, presentations, invitations and designs

Creates social imagery for social channels.

Develop projects from overall layout and production design for all branded assets

Create new and unique ideas and adapt key elements across channels while maintaining overall brand consistency and voice.

Oversee retouching of all imagery

Manage and coordinate all design requests from internal and external sources.

Develop project timelines and ensures adherence to the timeline for overall project completion

Manage and maintain brand consistency throughout all projects

Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools.

Partner with Press/Communications team to translate the Company's visual identity into written and verbal forms, helping to direct the voice of the brand.

QUALIFICATIONS:

3+ years of graphic design experience, preferably in fashion or agency environment.

Ability to be both creative and technical.

Attention to detail

Ability to multi-task, balance multiple projects and manage time and workflow in order to meet strict deadlines.

Ability to work in a fast paced environment with a growing team.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Excel, Keynote, Powerpoint, and basic HTML knowledge on MAC.

Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience.

About Retrofête:

Launched in 2018 by duo Aviad Klin and Ohad Seroya, New York based high-contemporary womenswear label, Retrofete, is known for its exquisitely embellished designs, reminiscent of silhouettes from decades past. Retrofête’s sequin-clad dresses have been worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Tiegen, Arielle Charnas, and Danielle Bernstein. The label is sold at retailers including Net-A-Porter, FWRD by Elyse Walker, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop.



How to Apply:



Please send cover letter, resume and compensation requirements to rikki@retrofete.com