Retrofete Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY
Retrofête is seeking a creative and innovative individual to execute the creative production for the brand. Must have strong design aesthetic, a clear understanding of typography and layout, and the ability to create unique branded content. This is a full-time position.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITES:
Responsible for development and delivery of all creative assets to support the visual communication of Retrofete.
- Oversee all design projects, from conception to delivery
- Create emails, homepage banners, blogs, look books, packaging, presentations, invitations and designs
- Creates social imagery for social channels.
- Develop projects from overall layout and production design for all branded assets
- Create new and unique ideas and adapt key elements across channels while maintaining overall brand consistency and voice.
- Oversee retouching of all imagery
- Manage and coordinate all design requests from internal and external sources.
- Develop project timelines and ensures adherence to the timeline for overall project completion
- Manage and maintain brand consistency throughout all projects
- Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools.
- Partner with Press/Communications team to translate the Company's visual identity into written and verbal forms, helping to direct the voice of the brand.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 3+ years of graphic design experience, preferably in fashion or agency environment.
- Ability to be both creative and technical.
- Attention to detail
- Ability to multi-task, balance multiple projects and manage time and workflow in order to meet strict deadlines.
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment with a growing team.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Excel, Keynote, Powerpoint, and basic HTML knowledge on MAC.
- Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience.
About Retrofête:
Launched in 2018 by duo Aviad Klin and Ohad Seroya, New York based high-contemporary womenswear label, Retrofete, is known for its exquisitely embellished designs, reminiscent of silhouettes from decades past. Retrofête’s sequin-clad dresses have been worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Tiegen, Arielle Charnas, and Danielle Bernstein. The label is sold at retailers including Net-A-Porter, FWRD by Elyse Walker, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop.
How to Apply:
Please send cover letter, resume and compensation requirements to rikki@retrofete.com