retrofete Is Hiring A Logistics and Operations Associate In New York, NY

Retrofête, is seeking a full-time Logistics and Operations Associate to join their Operations Team. We are looking for an enthusiastic associate to assist the operations team with all responsibilities as it pertains to the role and will report to the Logistics Manager.

Main Responsibilities:

Provide knowledgeable answers to wholesale customers via phone and email inquiries regarding products and brand

Report on deliveries to Logistics and Sales teams (including delays and early ships

Follow-up on all wholesale customer requests to ensure the brand provides the highest level of customer service

Verify and help manage customer orders and work alongside logistics/operations manager

Assist in the management of ERP system

Develop collaborative, positive working relationships within the showroom

Full ownership of all data entry responsibilities as they pertain to orders

Report to the Logistics Manager

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience (Preferred Fashion Merchandising)

1-2 years of experience in Customer Service, Logistics, and/or Operations

Ability to effectively multi-task, as well as being proactive in regards to assigned projects

Excellent communication (written and non-verbal) and organizational skills

Be detail oriented and driven to learn and grow within the team

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and ERP systems

Retail experience preferred but not necessary

Excellent problem solving and a positive attitude

Experience in customer service or retail associate in fashion

Experience working in a deadline driven work environment

Thrive in an entrepreneurial environment

Pet Lover

Additional duties include but not limited to:

Assist with any special projects or tasks as needed.

General administrative duties and office tasks- data entry, invoicing, creating and updating excel spreadsheets and manage calendar

This is truly a unique, and hands-on experience where you will gain an in-depth look into the wholesale perspective of the fashion industry.



To Apply: Please send your resume to Shalema@retrofete.com, subject line Logistics and Operations Associate.