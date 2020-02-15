Richard Quinn Invites You to the House of Quinn for Fall 2020
On Saturday evening at London's Royal Horticultural Halls, Richard Quinn presented a Fall 2020 collection dubbed "House of Quinn." Carine Roitfeld styled the show, which featured regal, Victorian-inspired silhouettes rendered in photorealistic floral prints, latex, leather and crystal embellishments.
See the full Richard Quinn Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.