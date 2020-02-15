Richard Quinn Invites You to the House of Quinn for Fall 2020

The designer brought his "fashion dreamhouse" to life with graphic florals, latex-look fabrics and crystal embroidery.
On Saturday evening at London's Royal Horticultural Halls, Richard Quinn presented a Fall 2020 collection dubbed "House of Quinn." Carine Roitfeld styled the show, which featured regal, Victorian-inspired silhouettes rendered in photorealistic floral prints, latex, leather and crystal embellishments.

See the full Richard Quinn Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

