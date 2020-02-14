Sandrine Charles Is Seeking A Spring / Summer '20 PR / Communications Intern In New York, NY
Spring/Summer 2020 PR/Communications Internship
Requirements:
- Knowledge and Interest in Fashion - specifically menswear, streetwear, sneaker world
- Previous internship experience in communications or showroom is a plus
- Willingness to work hard + possible long hours for events
- Interested in learning about pursuing a career in communications
- Willing to learn + grow in the field
- Available for 3-5 days in office and events
- Office located in Chelsea, NY
Contact: gina@sandrinecharles.com