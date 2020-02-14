Sandrine Charles Is Seeking A Spring / Summer '20 PR / Communications Intern In New York, NY

Sponsored Story

Sandrine Charles is a multi-dimensional public relations professional specializing in Fashion, Lifestyle and Entertainment communications amplification.
Spring/Summer 2020 PR/Communications Internship

Requirements:

  • Knowledge and Interest in Fashion - specifically menswear, streetwear, sneaker world
  • Previous internship experience in communications or showroom is a plus
  • Willingness to work hard + possible long hours for events
  • Interested in learning about pursuing a career in communications
  • Willing to learn + grow in the field
  • Available for 3-5 days in office and events
  • Office located in Chelsea, NY

Contact: gina@sandrinecharles.com

