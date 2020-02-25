Must Read: Seoul Fashion Week Canceled Due to Coronavirus, New 'CR Fashion Book' Issue Stars Cher, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian West

Show-goers at Seoul Fashion Week in 2017 Photo: Getty Images/Ed Jones

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Seoul Fashion Week canceled due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread globally, South Korea has decided to cancel its fashion week, which was scheduled for March 17 through 21. After China, South Korea has mounted the highest number of confirmed cases of the virus, hitting about 1,000. Both Shanghai Fashion Week and Beijing’s China Fashion Week have also been postponed. {Business of Fashion}

Cher, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian West cover latest issue of CR Fashion Book

CR Fashion Book's latest issue is centered around the theme 'power', so it tapped Cher, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian West to star on its covers. They're pictured in a retro-inspired shot, and discuss their philanthropic journeys, the rise of their career and their relationships with the media. {Fashionista Inbox}

How analytics platforms are affected by the move of DTC into wholesale

As more DTC brands move into wholesale, a new challenge emerges: measuring the engagement that leads customers to different retailers or platforms. A new analytics platform, MikMak, is here to solve that problem. Its software can be used by brands on any sort of media — from Instagram to TikTok — for customers to swipe up on a product and then choose which retailer they want to shop it at. This data is then collected to help retailers draw conclusions based off of customer preferences. {Vogue Business}

Ty Haney is leaving Outdoor Voices

Days after announcing she'd be stepping back from the CEO role at the company she founded, Tyler Haney handed in her resignation at Outdoor Voices, BuzzFeed News reports. She shared the news with her employees via a Slack message, which read: "This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am so grateful to each and every one of you. THANK YOU. Sending all of my love. The future is bright and it's yours for the taking." {BuzzFeed News}

