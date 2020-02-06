Sies Marjan Is Seeking Spring '20 Global Sales Interns In New York, NY

We are a young, design-driven organization specializing in women’s and men’s RTW, accessories, and footwear.

Sies Marjan is looking for interns to join the global sales team. We are a young, design-driven organization specializing in women’s and men’s RTW, accessories, and footwear. Our creative director, Sander Lak, a CFDA nominee for womenswear designer of the year, received the 2018 CFDA Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. Our collection stockists include Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter, Mr. Porter, Galleries Lafayette, Forty Five Ten, The Webster, Joyce, and more. Desired qualifications for this position are below. We are interested in hiring two interns who can each work 2-4 days/week.

Qualifications:

*CURRENT ENROLLMENT IN A COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY (THIS IS A FOR-CREDIT INTERNSHIP)

Clear communication skills

Ability to maintain one’s own schedule and sense of organization

Prior work or internship experience in a wholesale environment

Proficient (or more) in Microsoft Excel & PowerPoint

Willingness to learn and adapt in high-pressure situations

Ability to work within tight deadlines

To Apply: Please send your resume to CRao@siesmarjan.com, subject line Internship.