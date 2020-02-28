Must Read: Outdoor Voices Collaborates With St. Vincent, Birchbox Rethinks Private Label Strategy

St. Vincent at the 61st Annual Grammys Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Outdoor Voices collaborates with St. Vincent

Outdoor Voices tapped Grammy-award winning artist St.Vincent for a collection centered around versatile yet simple dressing that minimizes the time it takes to make outfit decisions and leave more creative energy for #DoingThings. OV.STV consists of seven pieces, which include an oversized Cotton Terry Hoodie, a reversible bralette, high-waisted bottoms and a water-proof trench coat — all rendered in colors inspired by the artist's travels. {Fashionista Inbox}

Birchbox rethinks private label strategy

Birchbox has faced a few challenges in recent years, but the company is moving forward with further focus on its private label brands. On Thursday, Birchbox announced a relaunch of its Arrow line, which first debuted in 2016, driving attention to its packaging, ingredients and marketing. The company has also created a separate website for Arrow and will continue to release new products throughout the year. {Glossy}

Is selling on Amazon good or bad for fashion brands?

In a world where you can buy almost everything off Amazon, fashion brands are debating the pros and cons of placing their product on the e-commerce giant. While listing on the site may present an opportunity to reach a wider market, brands have to be okay with giving up part of their control on how they're represented to potential customers. "The fact is, your stuff is already all over the internet, whether it’s resale, or vintage, or third-party sites," Patrick Valeo, president of MCM, which recently started selling on Amazon, told Business of Fashion. "Your product is out there, so you might as well get it to them first on Amazon and be top of mind." {Business of Fashion}

More designers are combining fashion with visual art

As designers play with new ways to brand themselves and their work, many are turning to visual art to differentiate themselves in the market. Recent LVMH Prize Winnier Thebe Magugu, Virgil Abloh and Grace Wales Bonner have incorporated it into their work. While combining the mediums could be a risk, the outlook can strengthen the designers' creative appearance in the industry and set a label apart from others in this competitive industry. {Vogue Business}

