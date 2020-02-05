11 Street Style 'It' Items to Watch Out for During New York Fashion Week

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Fashion's month-long, biannual marathon kicks off Friday, and after weeks of combing through our inboxes for invites and meticulously planning our schedules, it's finally time for the fun part: getting dressed.

Having already stocked up on our fashion week essentials, we've started brainstorming our best outfits for the six-day showcase of New York's Fall 2020 collections. And since the industry is fairly small — and we're all checking out the same Instagram accounts and Copenhagen Fashion Week street style shots for inspiration — there will likely be a few repeat "It" items outside the venues. From feather-trimmed coats and leather Bermuda shorts to pearl necklaces and Bottega Veneta pouches, read on to find out what pieces you'll be seeing everywhere this season.

Quilted Outerwear

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

There were quilted suits and latticed coats aplenty in the Pre-Fall 2020 collections, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the homespun-style jacket on repeat this month in a range of shades, from a rich, mossy green to a sweet, lemony yellow.

Gucci Hosiery

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Why wear a designer logo around your wrist or waist when you can wear it all over your legs? Monogram tights — especially Gucci's interlocking Gs — are all over our Instagram feeds right now, and it's easy to see why: They're a wallet-friendly way to boost to any outfit.

Sweaters Tied Around Shoulders

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

According to street style stars, sweaters are the new scarves. To nail the prep-inspired look, fashion girls casually drape cardigans over coats, blazers or other knits.

Leopard Print

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Zebra stripes have ruled the animal print kingdom for the past few seasons, but leopard spots are back on top for Fall 2020. Watch out for it on puffers, midi skirts and tights.

Leather Bermuda Shorts

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Bermuda shorts were big in September, both on and off the runways, and we're pleased to report that the modestly-cut bottoms are still a street style favorite. For colder temperatures and a more polished look, fashion folks have stuck to leather and suede iterations of the knee-length slacks.

Head-To-Toe Camel

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Max Mara has long understood the power of layered beiges and now the rest of the sartorial pack is catching on: Luxe head-to-toe camel looks cropped all over Europe during the men's shows and at Couture Week, as well as in Copenhagen. Whether as a leather jumpsuit or a wool coat, don't be surprised when you see it over and over on the fashion crowd in the coming weeks.

Colorful, Feather-Trimmed Pieces

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Fantastical feathers often appear on the runway, but now, they embellish everything from blazers to handbags. Thanks to feather-positive labels like Dauphinette, 16Arlington and Sleeper, we're betting the streets will be extra fluffy this month.

Compact Cameras

On the street at Couture Week Spring 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

iPhone 11 whomst? Despite Apple's new dual-camera system, fashion people are lugging around retro compact cameras. This harkens back to special occasions or camp days in the early aughts, when low-quality pictures were taken for memories instead of likes.

Two-Tone Boots

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Why pick one shoe color when you can have two? Two-tone boots from brands like Wandler are giving sneakers a run for their money in terms of popularity and versatility. The square-toe wonders come in neutral colors, making them easy to pair with everything from printed autumnal dresses to casual denim.

Bottega Veneta Pouches

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A crossover from last season, the Bottega Veneta leather pouch is still an influencer favorite. We've already spotted plenty colorful clutches from the Italian label among the Copenhagen crew and during Couture Week, so we know they'll likely make an appearance at fashion weeks from New York to Paris, too.

Harry-esque Pearl Necklaces

On the street at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Harry Styles has been wearing a necklet of pearls, so we predict showgoers will also be sporting the classic accessory this season. When worn with a suit or a crewneck sweater, the necklace becomes less of a sorority staple and more of a cool embellishment.

