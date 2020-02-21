THE INDUSTRY ARTIST MGMT – Booking Table Assistant In New York, NY
- Assist Beauty & Style Director in management of the Beauty & Style division under The Industry Group brand, we are a boutique artist agency at Pier 59 Studios that represents set designers, fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, and manicurists.
- Work with the Beauty & Style Director in maintaining The Industry Artist online presence, with agency newsfeed and artist portfolios.
- Maintain and update the artists image and motion archive and folders.
- Work on office administration tasks.
- Assist the Beauty & Style Director and Social Media team on the agency’s social media platforms and projects.
- Assist on projects related to the advancement of The Industry Artist.
- Work on promotional content projects for artists and agency.
- Work with Excel, Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, InDesign, Mailchimp, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Outlook.
- Must have strong time management skills, be a naturally organized individual, passionate about beauty and fashion, and a team player.
3 days a week / 30 hours
Attention to Ivy Bjork – send resume and cover letter as well as social media handles, email: sm@pier59.com.