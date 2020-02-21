Sponsored Story

THE INDUSTRY ARTIST MGMT – Booking Table Assistant In New York, NY

THE INDUSTRY ARTIST MGMT represents creative artists including photographers, directors, makeup artists, hair stylists & fashion stylists in New York City.
  • Assist Beauty & Style Director in management of the Beauty & Style division under The Industry Group brand, we are a boutique artist agency at Pier 59 Studios that represents set designers, fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, and manicurists.
  • Work with the Beauty & Style Director in maintaining The Industry Artist online presence, with agency newsfeed and artist portfolios.
  • Maintain and update the artists image and motion archive and folders.
  • Work on office administration tasks.
  • Assist the Beauty & Style Director and Social Media team on the agency’s social media platforms and projects.
  • Assist on projects related to the advancement of The Industry Artist.
  • Work on promotional content projects for artists and agency.
  • Work with Excel, Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, InDesign, Mailchimp, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Outlook.
  • Must have strong time management skills, be a naturally organized individual, passionate about beauty and fashion, and a team player.

3 days a week / 30 hours

Attention to Ivy Bjork – send resume and cover letter as well as social media handles, email: sm@pier59.com.

