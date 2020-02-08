Tom Ford's Fall 2020 Show Drew Everyone From Lil Nas X to Jeff Bazos

See what all the celebs wore here.

Lil Nas X at the Tom Ford Fall 2020 show in Los Angeles.

The historically New York-centric fashion industry might have had some negative feelings about CFDA chairman Tom Ford ditching New York Fashion Week to show in Los Angeles on Friday, but it's hard to argue with the star power the designer was able to attract by staging his show in Hollywood two days before the Oscars.

Where other fashion shows often have one or two big names sitting in the front row (who were almost certainly paid big bucks to fly in and be there), Ford's show was so celebrity-packed that there were stars sitting second row behind other stars.

Some in attendance were the usual suspects: fashion favorites like Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tracee Ellis Ross were present. Up-and-coming talent was represented, too, in the form of Hunter Schafer in a slinky black dress and Lil Nas X in a sequined animal print suit. But there was also a different kind of power broker there — Jeff Bezos showed up and mingled with the likes of supreme editrix Anna Wintour.

Take a look at all the best-dressed celebrities at the Tom Ford Fall 2020 show below.

