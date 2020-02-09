Tory Burch Puts a Floral Spin on Menswear for Fall 2020

Looks from the Tory Burch Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Tory Burch loves an art moment — whether it's mining the Black Mountain College for inspiration, setting a runway show inside the Brooklyn Museum or winding models amongst the goods on auction at Sotheby's, as she did on Sunday morning. It was the ideal location for her Fall 2020 collection, which was packed with menswear-inspired shapes rendered in super-feminine florals.

Natalia Vodianova kicked things off in a matching set with puffed sleeves, complete with leather boots tied at the knee. What followed was a mix of floaty separates, sharply-tailored coats and artistic flourishes, like heavily-embellished dresses. It's the sort of wardrobe that appeals to just about every shopper on the market — after all, who doesn't love a good masculin-féminin moment?

See the complete Tory Burch 2020 collection in the gallery below:

