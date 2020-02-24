Must Read: You Can Now Buy Tickets to Tyra Banks's ModelLand, What Influencer Paywalls Mean for Fashion Brands

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

You can now buy tickets to Tyra Banks's ModelLand

Advance tickets to Tyra Bank's ModelLand — the 21,000 square foot, multi-level attraction in Santa Monica, CA — are now on sale. It promises to combine "the glamour of 'America’s Next Top Model,' the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland, to make both fashion and beauty a fun, theatrical, and empowering experience for all." You can purchase yours at at www.model-land.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

What influencer paywalls mean for fashion brands

Influencers have started to generate a new stream of income with the introduction of "paywalls," which allow them to charge fans for exclusive content, such as being added to "Close Friends" Instagram Stories or FaceTime calls. Conor Begley, president of Tribe Dynamics, an influencer marketing platform, told Vogue Business: "As influencers get larger, they can monetize in a variety of ways that don't involve brand partnerships... But brand partnerships will continue to be a part of the equation because these brands can have a positive impact on an influencer’s credibility and audience." {Vogue Business}

Two FIT administrators put on leave following "clearly racist" fashion show

New York’s noted Fashion Institute of Technology found itself in hot water after a fashion show featuring "clearly racist" imagery resulted in the suspension of two administrators. Junkai Huang, the student behind the collection, has denied any accusations of racism, and told The New York Times: "I have only lived in the United States briefly. My understanding of American cultural references is still developing. In the future, I’ll be more aware about political correctness, cultural differences and history." {The New York Times}

