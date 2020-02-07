6 Valentine's Day-Inspired Outfits That You Can Wear Any Day of the Year

Some Valentine's Day celebrations involve grocery store carnations and a heart-shaped box of chocolates, others involve a glass (or two) of pink bubbly and Netflix. And while it doesn't matter how — or if — you observe the holiday, the day does give us an excuse to dress up. This could mean wearing an elegant silk-satin dress to dinner or wearing a spicer-than-average cardigan to a bar.

Ahead, find six trend-forward — and mostly red — outfits that you could wear on Feb. 14 or on any day of the year.

The Chill Night In Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

A cozy sweatshirt and matching sweatpants is the perfect uniform for staying in and watching "Winter Love Island" or the second installment of "To All the Boys." Light a rich-smelling candle and apply some CBD-infused lotion for a much-deserved evening of self-care and self-love.

The First Impression Rose Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

With a statement-making strapless top, Mara Hoffman makes it possible to get a first impression rose without going on a "Bachelor"-style group date and stealing a bottle of champagne. The rose-inspired blouse is a conversation-starter and fit for an evening of celebrating love, whether that be with an old flame or a new one.

The Go With Your Heart Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear it around your neck or in your ear as hoops? Playful heart jewels will punch up any outfit, from a casual sweater and jeans combo to a printed dress and sneaker pairing.

The Low-Key Festive Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

A subtle knitwear nod to the obnoxiously pink holiday is the way to go when you're going to a "galentine" brunch or happy hour and want to play into the theme without looking like a Hallmark card.

The Spicy Cardigan Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

A sexy cardigan dress worn with lacy undergarments is a recipe for a spicy Feb. 14. Complete the sultry ensemble with a shimmery gloss and party-ready accessories, like a bag with crystal fringe.

The Pretty in Pink Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

A boudoir-inspired pink dress paired with ultra-feminine accessories, like delicate flower earrings and dainty sandals, is one way to impress at a fancy candle-lit dinner. Another is to expose a shoulder, which can be done by unfastening the buttons on one sleeve of the garment.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

