Must Read: Glenda Bailey Talks Leaving 'Harper's Bazaar,' Is Virgil Abloh the Next Karl Lagerfeld?

Virgil Abloh at Lanvin's Paris Fashion Week Show Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Could Virgil Abloh be the next Karl Lagerfeld?

Karl Lagerfeld is seen as an icon in the fashion industry. Could Virgil Abloh — serial collaborator and designer of Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear — be deemed his 'millennial' counterpart? Vanessa Friedman explores that question, which draws strong opinions from both sides. Michael Burke, the chief executive at Louis Vuitton who hired Abloh as men's creative director for the brand back in 2018, for one, says of the comparison: "I've been saying that for a while." {New York Times}

A$AP Rocky covers WSJ. Magazine's Men's Style issue

A$AP Rocky made headlines last year over an incident that ended with him in Swedish prison, but upon his release, the performer is back and better than ever, covering WSJ. Magazine's latest edition, which focuses on men's style. Rocky discusses his relationship with high fashion, how he rose up in his music career and the intense focus he's putting into his upcoming album. {Wall Street Journal}

Glenda Bailey talks stepping down from Harper's Bazaar , business strategy and the future of magazines

In a new, expansive interview with WWD, Glenda Bailey tells all on leaving her high-profile gig at Harper's Bazaar, reminisces on her favorite memories from her time at the glossy and discusses how she wants to focus more on the digital side of the industry and on her personal health. "Health is way more important than fashion." she said. {WWD}

Forever21 has a new CEO

Authentic Brand Groups has announced Daniel Kulle as the new chief executive officer of Forever21. Kull spent two decades at H&M. At Forever21, he'll be driving the fast-fashion brand's focus on its loyalty program, retail experience, and brand collaborations. "Daniel is a well-respected, progressive fashion executive, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG in a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

Here's how you make your brand cool

The market is as competitive as ever, and brands are going into a frenzy finding ways to make their product stand out. Today's consumers are drawn to authenticity, and brands need to shift their focus to creating unique marketing strategy that aligns with their identity, product and audience. Business of Fashion explores the best ways forward for companies, including being open to new market experiments, expanding budget to work with different creative, and giving collaborators more freedom with creative direction.{Business of Fashion}

A brief history of the U.K.'s fast-fashion industry

The U.K. is home to some of the biggest, most wide-reaching and popular fast-fashion brands in the world — and Vice explains why, delving into the history of the industry, which dates back to post-World War II. Lauren Bravo, author of How to Break Up with Fast Fashion tells Vice: "We need to rethink the way we approach clothes; that commitment-phobia has to end. Social media is obviously a massive culprit in all this, driving us to feel we ought to be buying more, more, more – but I also think social media can be a force for good." {Vice}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.