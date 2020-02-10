'Vogue' Announces Lineup For 4th Forces of Fashion Conference

Virgil Abloh — pictured onstage with Heron Preston and Chioma Nnadi at the 2017 Forces of Fashion conference — returns in 2020. Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

For the past few years, American Vogue has taken its glossy pages to the real world with a star-studded conference in New York City, which in the past has featured industry headline-makers ranging from Gigi Hadid to Rihanna. Forces of Fashion returns in October 2020, with a star-studded speaker list already confirmed.

"As we enter the 2020s, fashion has never been more exciting—or as much part of our cultural landscape," said Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour in a statement provided to Fashionista. "Forces of Fashion will yet again bring together some of the most creative and compelling figures in our world, sparking all sorts of conversations which will not only speak to style, politics, culture, inclusivity and climate change. I’m very much looking forward to hearing what they have to say!"

Now in its fourth year, the two-day event will be taking place at Spring Studios (which, fittingly, is the official HQ for IMG's New York Fashion Week events) on Oct. 19 and 20. The theme has yet to be announced, but Vogue has revealed three of the headliners on this year's lineup: Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee, designer Alber Elbaz and Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Louis Vuitton. More speakers and panelists will be revealed throughout the year.

Lee is the man responsible for many of the biggest "It" items from the past year. Elbaz, meanwhile, has been working on a yet-to-be-launched label called AZ Fashion. Abloh is a returning guest at the conference: He spoke with Heron Preston and Vogue's Chioma Nnadi at the first-ever Forces of Fashion back in 2017.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Forces of Fashion website.

